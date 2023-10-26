Newcastle Herald
Your guide to what's on in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley | October 28-29, 2023

Updated October 26 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:00pm
British India return to Newcastle on Saturday at King Street. Picture by Peter Lorimer
British India return to Newcastle on Saturday at King Street. Picture by Peter Lorimer

SATURDAY

Eleebana Public School Spring Fair Noon to 7pm, 70 Ian Street, Eleebana. A haunted house, amusement rides, classic fair game stations, market stalls and more.

