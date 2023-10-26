Eleebana Public School Spring Fair Noon to 7pm, 70 Ian Street, Eleebana. A haunted house, amusement rides, classic fair game stations, market stalls and more.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Lake Macquarie Classic Speed Boat Festival Empire Marina, Marmong Point. Also on Sunday.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Toronto Hub Plant and Book Sale 9am to 2pm, 97 The Boulevarde, Toronto. Also on Sunday.
Boolaroo Uniting Church Market Day 9am to 1pm, 53 Main Road, Boolaroo.
Clarence Town Lions Club Markets 8am to noon, Durham Street, Clarence Town.
St Luke's Wallsend Parish Annual Fete 9am to 1pm, 22 Metcalfe Street, Wallsend.
Pindimar Market Day 9am to 3pm, Rural Fire Service Shed, Koree Street, North Pindimar.
Buildcare Breathe and Freeze 2023 9am, Merewether Beach. Exposing able bodied individuals to the extremes of an ice bath to share a fraction of the discomfort that people with spinal cord injuries face daily.
Surfers Rescue 24/7 Course 9am to 10.30am, Nobby's Beach. A free board rescue course.
Australian Hillclimb Championship Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex. Also on Sunday.
NSW State Gateball Championships Newcastle National Park Croquet Courts, Newcastle West. Also on Sunday.
Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club Junior Tournament Catch and release format event, open to juniors 16 yrs and under.
Sanbah's World's Biggest Demo Day 8am to 1pm, Dixon Park.
Local Storytellers: Author Talk with Alicia Thompson 11am to noon, Newcastle Library.
Junior Theatre Festival Australia Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Vinnies Hunter Boots and Ballgowns Fundraiser 5pm, Maitland Showground.
Twilight in Paris - French Market 3pm to 8pm, The Station Newcastle. Gourmet food and market stalls.
Hunter Valley Night Markets 5.30pm to 8pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club. My Cousin Vlad: CATASTROPHA!
Harbour2Vine Cycle Classic 6.30am start. Ride from Newcastle Harbour to the Hunter Valley's vineyards to raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Meet the Maker Market 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Distilling Co, 16 Pokolbin Mountain Road, Pokolbin.
Markets On Fern 10am to 2pm, Playstate On Fern, 68 Fern St, Islington
Islington/Wickham Park Markets 7am to 1pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 3pm, Neil Carrol Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 8am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Bikers For Kids Toy Run Motorcycle Show 11am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Halloween Monster Treasure Chest Workshop 10am to 1pm, The Fab Lab, Swansea Centre. Unleash your inner imagination as you create your very own wooden Halloween monster treasure chest.
Grandparents Day and National Children's Week 2023 10am to 1pm, Lake Macquarie Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP Mima), Speers Point. Bring your own picnic and enjoy free entertainment (The Quokkas and Breakaway Dancers) and fun activities.
Sing Along - Getting to Know You 2pm, Adamstown Uniting Church. Sing along to popular songs which feature people's names.
Newcastle Art Space Meet the Artists: Ninuku Arts (Yangi Yangi Fox, Renae Fox, Carol Young, Cassaria Young-Hogan and Linda Eddy). Saturday at 1pm.
Playstate On Fern That Time Was Never Enough, by Sean Thomas Bell.
The Owens Collective Hi-Vis, by Jessica Gilbert, Xavier Lane, Jaymie Maley, Jo Shand, Caroline Traill.
Cooks Hill Galleries Surrealist Paintings, by Andrew Bennett.
SEEN@Swansea The 2023 Sustainable Neighbourhoods Waste to Art exhibition. Plus Art Play, Saturday at 10am and 11am.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang BIG DRAW: postcard project. Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Lateral Landscapes.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland. Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art. Suspended Moment. Where The Seeds Grow, by Helen Fenner. Eco Zine.
Newcastle Museum Seeking Safety By Sea. Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Disclosure, by Julie Gough. Saturday, 10am and 11am, Arts in the Yard.
Back to Back Galleries Reflections, by Hilda Botha and Wendy Thompson.
Art Systems Wickham Collegial, by Andy Collis and Richard Morris.
British India Saturday, King Street Bandroom.
Kingswood Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Richard Clapton with Piper Butcher, Saturday, Lizotte's.
Butterfingers Saturday, King Street Warehouse.
What Were You Wearing? Australia Presents: HAMOWEEN, with Well?, Saylor & The Flavor, Goon Gremlins, Ragdoll, Trip Fandango, Nomad, So She Can Fly, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
