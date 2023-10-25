Newcastle Herald
James Blake Blee admits importing $20 million of cocaine into Newcastle Port before diver's death

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 12:30pm
SUPERYACHT tour operator James "Jimmy" Blee has admitted to plotting a $20 million cocaine importation discovered when a professional diver drowned in the Port of Newcastle last year.

