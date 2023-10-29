Newcastle Herald
Wayne Patfield documents the saga of the forgotten Lower Hunter Valley riverboat fleets

By Mike Scanlon
Updated October 29 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Author Wayne Patfield inside Morpeth Museum with an impressive scale model of the pioneer paddle steamer Sophia Jane. Picture: Mike Scanlon
THE Hunter River must flow through writer Wayne Patfield's veins.

