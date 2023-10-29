Jack-o-lanterns, houses where cobwebs are actually encouraged and appropriately-timed grey skies can only mean one thing: Halloween is approaching.
The Newcastle Herald writers have spotted smattering of spooky yards around the region. There's haunted skeletons in Gateshead, a creepy array of pumpkins in Jesmond and an elaborate mowed-over man on Gloaming Avenue, East Maitland.
Nearby, the Newberry family, also of East Maitland, have transformed their front yard into a ghoulish graveyard, creating a spectacle that is set to spook.
This will be the Newberry's seventh year decking out their East Maitland home with animatronics and Halloween decor and their first year doing it as a fundraiser.
The fundraiser is a special one for the family, their daughter Amelia Newberry, 15, and team mates at Attitude Dance Centre heading to the Dance Worlds and Varsity Summit in Orlando Florida next year.
For Steve Newberry, it is a full circle moment as it was a family trip to Florida eight years ago that sparked his passion for Halloween and he wanted to bring the magic home with him to Maitland.
Now they're embarking on their first year of fundraising to get a group of kids back to the very place where that magic started.
Part of the fundraising includes a Pumpkin Patch Draw which the community can buy tickets for in person or online for the chance to win $100.
Four winners have been announced so far and Mr Newberry said the pumpkin patch has raised about $1200 for the dancers. "It feels great to be able to have all that support from the community," Amelia said.
The ghoulish graveyard has been three months in the making and Mr Newberry said minus the maze from last year, it is their biggest set up yet. "The kids get a real kick out of it and I get a kick out of watching them enjoy it so much," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
On Halloween night the Newberry's will be giving out 3000 pieces of candy, which Mr Newberry said he believes will go within the first hour.
There will also be a fundraiser barbecue on the night for the dancers. "We'll also have slime for the kids, face painting for a donation and a free disco," Mr Newberry said. Follow Haunts on the Ridge on Facebook for more information.
We need your help to find other great locations for the Herald's 2023 list of the Hunter's best Halloween stop-offs. You can let us know by Monday 30 October at news@newcastleherald.com.au or via our Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.