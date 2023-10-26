Newcastle Herald
Police investigate after body of motorbike rider found on Pacific Highway, Wootton

Updated October 27 2023 - 11:32am, first published 8:30am
Police and Crash Investigation Unit officers are urging anyone travelling on the Pacific Highway last night to come forward with information. File picture
THE BODY of an unidentified motorbike rider has sadly been found on a highway overnight.

