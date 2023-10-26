THE BODY of an unidentified motorbike rider has sadly been found on a highway overnight.
Police are appealing to the public for help as they investigate how the rider died, after emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Wootton just before 9pm on Thursday.
Police said the body of a motorcycle rider was located in the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare about 25 kilometres south west of Forster.
Manning Great Lakes Police District set up a crime scene and combed the area for clues as they try to piece together what happened.
A search revealed a motorcycle a short distance away, on the edge of the roadway.
"It is not known how long the rider may have been on the roadway before emergency services were contacted," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The identity of the rider remained unknown on Friday morning.
Specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating.
Police have urged anyone who was travelling along the Pacific Highway - especially with dash cam footage - in the hours before 9pm Thursday to please contact police.
Call Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
