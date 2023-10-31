AMBITIOUS Newcastle-based live events company, Cedar Mill Group, have added the Olive Tree Markets to its portfolio.
Saturday morning's market in Civic Park will be the first under the management of Cedar Mill Group, who are redeveloping the 28-hectare former Morisset Golf Club site into a 30,000-capacity live events venue.
Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie will also feature cafes, restaurants, a splash-park and gardens, accommodation and an over-55 residential park.
The Olive Tree Markets were co-founded in 2008 by Justine Gaudry at The Junction Public School. By 2015 the market had moved into Civic Park to become one of Newcastle's largest and most eclectic community events.
Saturday's market will mark its 15th anniversary.
"Cedar Mill is looking at investing and expanding the market's offering to provide more opportunities for all age groups - from families, to children and adults," Cedar Mill Group's director of commercial operations Ewen Craig said.
"We will also be introducing workshops, that engage the local community and utilise the skills of our talented storeholders, and have plans to expand the market's music offering."
A month ago Cedar Mill Group founder Paul Lambess revealed the public "might see something like the Olive Tree Markets down there", when discussing his plans for Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie.
Mr Craig also said new locations were being considered for expansion.
"The Olive Tree Market has such a special connection to the local community and there is so much opportunity to tap into this in the region where the market is already held and plans to branch out into new areas with this unique offering, in future," he said.
Creative and artisan-style markets have suffered a downturn post-COVID and due to growing cost-of-living pressures.
In August Gaudry told the Newcastle Herald that stallholders were feeling the pinch.
"We are all of course trying to be positive, to continue our communication with - and connection to - our customer base and visitors from other areas, but it is definitely quieter," Ms Gaudry said.
"There are people looking, and enjoying the contact, and often buying special gifts for others, but not buying for themselves in the way they would have a year ago."
However, Ms Gaudry is confident the Olive Tree Markets will continue to prosper with Cedar Mill Group's investment.
"Olive Tree has also been responsible for over $3 million being injected into the creative industries and local economy each year, has played a vital role in the social, cultural and economic fabric of Newcastle, and has made a significant contribution to the growth of cultural tourism in the City of Newcastle," she said.
"With locals Cedar Mill Group now on board to drive and grow Olive Tree into an exciting new chapter, I look forward to watching new opportunities and experiences being developed and produced for stallholders, creators, customers and the wider community."
After Saturday, the next Olive Tree Markets will be held on December 2 and 16 when more than 150 storeholders turn out for the Christmas markets.
