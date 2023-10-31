Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Cedar Mill Group acquires Newcastle's Olive Tree Markets

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
October 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Saturday's Olive Tree Market will be the first under the management of the Cedar Mill Group. Pictures supplied
This Saturday's Olive Tree Market will be the first under the management of the Cedar Mill Group. Pictures supplied

AMBITIOUS Newcastle-based live events company, Cedar Mill Group, have added the Olive Tree Markets to its portfolio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.