NOTHING that Newcastle Jets young gun Clayton Taylor does surprises coach Rob Stanton.
Taylor, a 19-year-old rookie, announced his arrival on the A-League scene with a spectacular strike in the Australia Cup.
He backed it up with a double in the 5-3 loss to Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
Not bad for a kid, who couldn't get a look in at Sydney FC.
"He is not fazed by anything," Stanton said. " I'm not surprised by anything he does. He is only going to get better."
Taylor opened his A-League account in the second half, latching on to a Dane Ingham cross and volleying it into the roof of the net.
"I saw the ball hanging up in the air," Taylor said. "I thought I'll try and get my foot through this and blast it. Next thing you know, it is in the back of the net."
Taylor's second goal was equally impressive.
The flyer used his speed to get in behind and collect a Trent Buhagiar pass, before turning two defenders inside-out and stroking a shot into the right corner.
"It has been a pretty good start to the season for me," Taylor under-stated.
"It certainly helps having a coach who has faith in you. Especially as an attacker where you have to take risks and take the game on."
Taylor's parents were in the stand at AAMI Park, as they were in Perth for his A-League debut in round one.
"They got to see my debut, they got to see my first A-League goal ... it has been nice," Taylor said.
"They are coming up for the first home game against Wanderers on Sunday as well. Hopefully they get to see our first win."
If Taylor was flying under the radar, he isn't any more.
Wanderers are yet to concede a goal in an unbeaten start to the season, and will no doubt have done their homework.
"Hopefully they don't keep too close of an eye on me and give me the chance to put a few past them," he said. "If they put extra [defensive] pressure on me, it takes it off the rest of the team. It is a team game. Any extra pressure on me will give the other boys an opportunity to score, which will help us get a win. That is what it is all about."
Taylor said after a sloppy defensive effort against Victory, the pressure was on the Jets to perform against Wanderers.
"You would hope when you score three goals, you would get a result. It was disappointing to concede five and that is something we have to work on this week," he said.
"Tighten up our defence and work off the ball. Defence is the whole team. Us attackers can work on defensive shape and structure.
"Wanderers have got off to a good start and we need to find a result. Getting one point from the first two games is not optimal. We want to get three points this week."
