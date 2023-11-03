TWO MEN have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after their car slammed into a power pole at Cardiff.
Emergency services remain at the scene on Munibung Road near Nelson Road after calls for help came in just before 8am on Friday.
Two men, believed to be aged in their 30s, were trapped in the car which was seen wrapped around a power pole.
The driver and his passenger were freed from the wreck by Fire and Rescue NSW crews before being treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and a medical helicopter team.
Both men were rushed to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
It's understood one man suffered a head injury and the other hurt his lower limbs, pelvis and chest.
A NSW Police spokesperson said both men were in serious conditions when they were taken to hospital on Friday morning.
Specialist investigators from the police force's Crash Investigation Unit were tasked and were combing the scene on Friday for clues in an effort to piece together how the sedan crashed into the pole.
Lake Macquarie police have set up a crime scene and road blocks are in place, with diversions for traffic.
Minibung Road is closed at the Pendlebury Road traffic lights.
Police have warned drivers in the area that traffic will be affected for a number of hours and have urged people to avoid the area.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
AusGrid crews were also seen working at the crash site on Friday.
