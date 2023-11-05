Newcastle council says it is proceeding with rehabilitating foreshore parkland post-Supercars.
The council has not publicly ruled out hosting more Supercars races in 2025 and beyond after rejecting a state government proposal for a one-year race deal in 2024.
But a City of Newcastle spokesperson said it was working towards rehabilitating parts of Camp Shortland, Foreshore Park and surrounding roads which were changed for the Supercars track.
The council and Supercars agreed to a host of landscape rehabilitation conditions imposed for Camp Shortland under the Heritage Council of NSW's approval of the first five-year race contract in 2017.
"Prior to the final Newcastle 500 under the five-year agreement held in March 2023, City of Newcastle prepared and lodged a concept landscape rehabilitation plan for Camp Shortland with the Heritage Council of NSW," a council spokesperson said.
"This included indicative details around the removal of civil works associated with the race, including the temporary roadway through Camp Shortland, the implementation of interpretation panels and park furniture, additional tree planting and the reinstatement of paths and lawn areas within this site."
The spokesperson said the council would seek feedback from the Heritage Council on its concept plan and consult the community before "progressing to the final design stage and implementation".
"The temporary roundabouts and pedestrian crossings located elsewhere within the race precinct will be replaced with permanent road safety structures, with the work to be scheduled as part of City of Newcastle's ongoing roadworks program," the spokesperson said.
Newcastle East Residents Group spokeswoman Christine Everingham said the council's stance did not address the race's long-term future.
"Council has not provided the city with any certainty as to when this work will proceed and who will pay for it, although Supercars was supposed to have submitted a bond to the Heritage Office to cover these costs," Dr Everingham said.
"The reinstatement of the permanent road safety structures around the circuit can only happen when the city knows for sure the event is not coming back, and it appears from council's comments that ratepayers will be footing this bill.
"The big problem is that there is confusion about whether the 2023 event is going to be the last event. The city needs certainty.
"Council cannot plan, consult or begin rehabilitation work in Camp Shortland until we know for sure Supercars is never coming back."
The elected council resolved last week to support Cessnock City Council's campaign to inherit the Supercars race, but the council has not formally ruled out the race's return to Newcastle East.
The council adopted a "Harbour Foreshore Masterplan" last year which excluded Camp Shortland, next to Nobbys beach, where the wide bitumen Supercars track cuts through park land.
The plan included a large new playground, tree planting and wider pedestrian and cycle paths in Foreshore Park but mentioned only once the Supercars event which has taken over the park and Camp Shortland for two months every year.
Dr Everingham said the council should revisit the master plan.
"The end of the Newcastle 500 presents an opportunity to both rehabilitate and improve both Foreshore Park and Camp Shortland," she said.
"It is time for CN to come clean about the future of this event and consult the community on a plan for the foreshore involving Camp Shortland."
