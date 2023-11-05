NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton is confident the Newcastle Jets will learn how to better manage games after they let three points slip in a 2-all draw with Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
A first-half double by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos put the Jets in command, but they stumbled late, conceding two sloppy goals to share the points.
In the end, the Jets were left to rue two missed opportunities in three minutes to kill off the match when leading 2-1.
It was the second draw in three games for the Jets, who have showed encouraging signs but are yet to record a win under Stanton.
"As you accumulate knowledge and expertise, you learn how to manage games," Stanton said.
"We are a young team and maybe the boys don't have that in their locker at the moment.
"Sometimes you learn hard lessons. It can be a good thing in the long run. In the short term you suffer.
"We will get better at that. That was a tough game to manage with the conditions against you. The wind was strong, but I thought the players made a good fist of it."
Apostolopoulos put the home side ahead in the 18th minute and doubled the advantage in the 37th.
The brace took his tally to three goals in three games.
However, his good work was undone in the second half.
Josh Brillante (61st) deflected a Marcelo header across the goalline in the 61st minute, before Swede Marcus Antonsson (81st) earned the visitors a point.
Rookie Clayton Taylor went close to snatching a winner for the Jets in stoppage time, but was denied by a sharp save from Lawrence Thomas.
Trent Buhagiar, who provided assists for both goals, was one-on-one with the keeper but his chipped effort went wide in the 74th minute.
Then Stamatelopoulos hit the post with an angled shot.
The striker also had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down after a collision with Jack Clisby.
Wanderers were awarded a penalty in the 84th for handball against Dane Ingham but it was correctly overturned by the VAR.
After leaking five goals against Melbourne Victory, Stanton made three changes to the starting line-up.
Phil Cancar was promoted at centreback, Dane Ingham started at right fullback and Trent Buhagiar came in up front with Kosta Grozos deployed deeper in midfield.
Bar two lapses, it was a much better defensive effort.
They went hard into duels, were decisive in the air and cut off the passing lanes.
"We defended the edges well. We defended in and around the box. We defended crosses, we blocked shots ... these are the stats that are really important if you are going to win games," Stanton said. "It was an area we have been working on a lot. I thought we did it well today.
"You have to show urgency, commit to getting pressure on the ball and you have to be set up well. "
After a cagey opening, the home side went ahead through Stamatelopoulos.
Buhagiar was afforded time and space near halfway and clipped a cross to Stamatelopoulos, who got in in front of Tate Russell and directed a header into the right corner.
It was the first goal Wanderers had conceded for the season.
Buhagiar had a chance to double the lead in the 25th minute when O'Neill pierced the defence with a beautiful through ball. Buhagiar won the race but Lawrence rushed out of the box and blocked his shot.
Three minutes later, Thomas denied a runaway Taylor, dropping brilliantly to his left.
The Jets troubled the visitors with their pace in transition.
It reaped dividends again in the 36th minute.
Buhagiar was released down the right and drove towards the penalty box before laying off to Stamatelopoulos, who showed composure to take a touch and stroke a low shot into the bottom right corner.
They nearly had a third just before the break when Lucas Mauragis cut back inside the fired a shot which was headed off the line by Marcelo.
The visitors had 71 per cent of possession in the first half but Ryan Scott wasn't tested.
They sat deep and exploded on the counter-attack.
Marko Rudan made a change at the break, introducing Doni Grdic for centreback Anthony Pantazopoulos.
Miranovic nearly pulled a goal back five minutes int0 the second half from a corner. He got up above Mauragis but his header flashed past the left post.
After firing a couple of warnings from set pieces, Wanderers struck in the 60th minute from a corner.
Jorrit Hendrix swung a ball in for Marcelo, who climbed above Cancar and nodded the ball down. It stuck the legs of Brillante and deflected over the line.
The Jets had been comfortable until that point.
