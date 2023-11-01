JETS attacker Clayton Taylor was among four teenagers to light up the A-League with goals last round.
Lachy Bayliss is gunning to join the crew.
The 19-year-old impressed in his starting debut for the Jets in the 5-3 loss to Melbourne Victory.
"It was a really tough game, but I was happy to get my first start," said Bayliss, who spent the past five years with the Mariners after starting at the Jets academy.
"I have made big steps since I arrived at the Jets. I earned my stripes in the pre-season and Rob has given me a chance to play.
"He obviously believes in me. I just hope to repay him with good performances.
"It is great to see a lot of young kids getting a shot in the league and doing well.
"A number of them scored last round. I'm looking to add to that list."
Bayliss was a regular on the scoresheet during the pre-season and although he didn't open his A-League account on debut, Stanton was impressed with the teenager's output.
"I threw him in against a very strong Melbourne Victory team," Stanton said. "I just believe in him. He is doing everything at training to make me believe.
"He handled himself really well.
"Lachy and Clayton are two boys who are very mature for their age. They are calm and professional. They both have a winning mentality. It is in their DNA to work and get the ball."
Bayliss and Taylor spent last season playing for the Mariners and Sydney FC youth teams in the NSW NPL.
"In the pre-season, I needed to get eight or nine games against A-League opposition into them," Stanton said. "Is a trial game against an A-League team the same as a proper A-League team? No it is not. There are moments in those games that will replicate what it is going to feel like.
"They needed to be playing games so come round one or two, I wanted them to put their hand up and be unfazed because they felt more comfortable."
Bayliss, who is on a scholarship deal, expected to be down the pecking order when he started the pre-season.
But his goals changed after he started against Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup round-of-32.
"That let me know that I'm up to the this level and could compete with the some of the best players in the league," he said. "From then, I was trying to push for a starting spot, watching and learning from other players, and learning from Rob.
"His message has been to play without fear. The worst thing you can do is shy away and be fearful and not show your ability.
"I am playing with confidence and want to show everyone what I can do."
Bayliss replaced Trent Buhagiar in the starting side in the defeat to Victory.
Stanton is yet to name an XI for the first home game against Wanders on Sunday, which is part of a double header, Bayliss is a certainty to be involved at some point.
Wanderers are fresh from a 5-0 rout of Western United.
Teenager winger Lachlan Brook was the star with a brace. Fellow young gun Nicolas Milanovic, 22, also netted a double.
"As long as we compete, we will be right in the battle," Bayliss said.
"They obviously scored five goals in the first half [against Western United]. We have a lot to work on this week in preparation. I think, with some adjustments, we will be ready.
"We have top defenders starting and in reserves as well. We have a lot of confidence that clean sheets will come."
