Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A-League men, 2023: Jets striker Lachy Bayliss gunning to join teen goal-scoring gang

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
November 1 2023 - 6:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets striker Lachy Bayliss playing against Western Sydney during the pre-season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets striker Lachy Bayliss playing against Western Sydney during the pre-season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JETS attacker Clayton Taylor was among four teenagers to light up the A-League with goals last round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.