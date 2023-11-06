Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dylan Gibbons rides fast-track to first Melbourne Cup opportunity

By Craig Kerry
November 6 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Just a few years ago, Dylan Gibbons was the one his schoolmates went to for a tip for the Melbourne Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.