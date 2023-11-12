Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A-League men, 2023: Win confirms Jets on right flight path says coach Rob Stanton

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
November 12 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Simone De Peak

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton has only just scratched the surface.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.