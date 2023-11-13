Newcastle Herald
Peter Parr hails Thursday season-openers a 'real coup' for Knights

By Max McKinney
November 14 2023 - 7:30am
Knights football director Peter Parr reckons it's a "real coup" that Newcastle's NRL and NRLW sides have both been awarded standalone Thursday night games to open their 2024 campaigns.

