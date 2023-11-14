Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Feds want states to pay their way under road funding shake-up

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter region's four largest road projects would not proceed in their current form under a shake-up of transport infrastructure funding announced on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.