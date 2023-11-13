Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Can a women's Origin match in Newcastle attract a sell-out crowd?

By Robert Dillon
November 13 2023 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights fans are expected to turn up in big numbers for next year's State of Origin women's match at McDonald Jones Stadium. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights fans are expected to turn up in big numbers for next year's State of Origin women's match at McDonald Jones Stadium. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE will get another chance to underline its reputation as a rugby league heartland by posting a record attendance for game two of next year's women's State of Origin series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.