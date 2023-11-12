Merewether lock in final spot for Australian Boardriders Battle

Host club North Narrabeen won the final with a total of 37.37, ahead of North Avalon (31.46), Freshwater (30.56) and Merewether (29.9). But the crucial result came in the semi-final when Merewether (31.77) were second to North Avalon (33.71) but ahead of Bungan (26.34) and Long Reef (26.24) to make the final. The four finalist progress to the national event, along with third place in each semi.