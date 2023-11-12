Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Merewether lock in final spot for Australian Boardriders Battle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 12 2023 - 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker. Picture WSL
Jackson Baker. Picture WSL

Merewether Surfboard Club were relieved after their understrength line-up survived a cut-throat NSW Central qualifier at North Narrabeen on Saturday to book their place at the Australian Boardriders Battle national final at Burleigh Heads next March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.