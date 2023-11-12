Merewether lock in final spot for Australian Boardriders Battle

Merewether Surfboard Club were relieved after their understrength line-up survived a cut-throat NSW Central qualifier at North Narrabeen on Saturday to book their place at the Australian Boardriders Battle national final at Burleigh Heads next March.
Host club North Narrabeen won the final with a total of 37.37, ahead of North Avalon (31.46), Freshwater (30.56) and Merewether (29.9). But the crucial result came in the semi-final when Merewether (31.77) were second to North Avalon (33.71) but ahead of Bungan (26.34) and Long Reef (26.24) to make the final. The four finalist progress to the national event, along with third place in each semi.
Merewether were without several of their best, including Ryan Callinan, Morgan Cibilic, Mikey Clayton-Brown and Philippa Anderson, but the line-up of Jackson Baker, OIi Ryssenbeek (opens), Manning Gregory (junior), Ellie Lambkin (women's) and Paul Snow (masters) did the job. Gregory earned the contest's breakthrough award.
Team manager Tim Ryan said each member stuck to the game plan to help them beat better sides on paper.
"It was a really good team performance, we killed it," Ryan said. "Oli did the time every time, not taking more than eight minutes, Ellie was solid, Jacko was good. Everyone just put in and had their moments."
Newcastle End exited in the quarter-finals with fourth in the heat won by Merewether.
