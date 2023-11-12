Monty Dixon cruises to victory in 30th edition of Sparke Helmore Triathlon

Monty Dixon wasn't born when the first Sparke Helmore Newcastle City Triathlon was held, but the Maitland 19-year-old was thrilled to etch his name into its history books by winning the 30th edition on Sunday.
Dixon took a comfortable victory in the men's sprint distance race comprising a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre cycle and 5km run around Newcastle Foreshore.
The Maitland Triathlon Club competitor, who turned professional at 16 and mostly races overseas, was out of the water first after a strong swim in choppy conditions.
Dixon crossed the finish line in one hour, eight minutes and 32 seconds, almost three minutes clear of fellow Maitland Triathlon Club competitor Cooper Lee (1:11.19) in second.
Newcastle Triathlon Club's James Knox was third in 1:11.57.
"I've done this race three times," Dixon said.
"I did it when I was around 14 when I first started triathlon, and it's good to take one out.
"I don't do many local races, so it was good to get my name on this one."
Dixon was injured when the event was staged last year and watched on as twin brother Liam won the race.
In a role reversal, Liam was nursing a leg complaint as Monty claimed victory this time around.
"It would have been good to have a bit of a battle [with Liam] but I'm happy to take the win anyways," Dixon said post-race.
Pelican 45-year-old Nathan Stewart, who competed in the first ever Sparke Helmore Triathlon and has won the event multiple times in its 30-year history, finished fifth in 1:13.00.
"I did the run leg in a team as a 14 or 15-year-old," Stewart said post-race on Sunday.
"It's our biggest event for the year. I did my absolute best today but unfortunately the boys were just too quick.
"Conditions were really hard. The boys put the pace on in the swim and I got on the bike and it was so windy and hard, so I was just pushing through."
The Sparke Helmore Newcastle City Triathlon returned to its roots when held for the 30th time on Sunday.
This year, it was back at its original base of Camp Shortland with the swim leg at Horseshoe beach.
Caitlin Sendt claimed the women's crown after initially running past the finishing shute instead of turning left into it.
Luckily, the Hills Triathlon Club competitor held a comfortable buffer over her nearest rivals and quickly turned back to win in 1:20.10.
Sendt established a strong lead in the swim and was not headed from there.
Newcastle Triathlon Club's Meg Isbester was second in 1: 23.20 and Scone Triathlon Club's Nicky Western (1:23.28) third.
"I knew I was a fair bit in front, so I just got on the bike and thought, 'I can't see anyone so just ride as fast as I can and push through', and it worked," Sendt said.
