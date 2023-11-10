Sparke Helmore Triathlon back where it all began on 30th year

The Sparke Helmore Newcastle City Triathlon is set to return to its roots when held for the 30th time on Sunday.
The ever-popular multi-discipline event has adapted and evolved over three decades since first being staged in 1994.
This year, it returns to its original base of Camp Shortland with the swim leg at Horseshoe beach.
Reflecting on the Sparke Helmore's history, event director Paul Humphreys observed it had somewhat been a case of the more things change the more they stay the same.
"It has been held in different spots around Newcastle Foreshore and across different formats," Humphreys said.
"Because the city has been changing so much and there's been construction, and for one reason or another we've changed the format, we've changed the location.
"But, ironically because the juniors have been added this year and we want to be able to swim along Horseshoe beach, we're back to where it all started, which is Camp Shortland near Nobbys, swimming in Horseshoe beach."
Three different courses are on offer. The sprint distance race comprises a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre cycle and 5km run while the enticer is 375m swim, 10km cycle and 2.5km run.
A junior option, for seven to 17-year-olds and across various distances, has been added.
"We've got about 100 kids this year and we're pleased with that," Humphreys said.
"We've never done a junior triathlon. We've done an aquathon, so we're optimistic that that could grow into something.
"We don't do the longer race now where we go up into King Edward Park. We've got a very small little footprint. It's very compact and I think this is the future of this event."
Plenty of big names of the sport have flexed their muscles in the event over the years and home-grown talents Boyd Conrick and Nathan Stewart have been multiple winners.
"Boyd has won it about nine times and Nathan five or six," Humphreys said.
"We think there's one gentleman who's done all 29 and we've got a number of people who've done it a lot of times, regulars, businesses, sponsors and annual supporters.
"The event has also given a fair bit back to charity over the years."
Stewart, from Pelican, will be in the sprint distance field again this year while defending champion Liam Dixon, from Maitland, won't be racing due to injury but his twin brother Monty will be in action.
Belmont's Hamish Longmuir, who turned professional last year and has won the Sparke Helmore twice, won't line up in the individual event due to injury but is part of a team.
Racing action gets underway from 7am on Sunday.
