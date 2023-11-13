THE JEWISH community has been rattled by hate graffiti discovered on a residential fence at The Hill on the weekend.
Newcastle Hebrew Congregation president Max Lenzer told the Newcastle Herald any anti-Semitic messaging had profound effects.
"The Newcastle Jewish community is deeply disturbed regarding the events in Newcastle on Saturday," he said.
"We regard the anti-Semitic comments as extremely worrying."
Residents told the Herald of their shock and fear after passersby found an offensive symbol and message graffitied on the fence of a private property early on Saturday morning.
Newcastle police were alerted to the malicious damage and were tasked to the scene.
An investigation is under way.
A police spokesperson said officers were told "unknown persons had graffitied the exterior fence" of a home at The Hill sometime between 7.15pm and 9pm on Friday, November 10.
Word spread quickly through the close-knit community, who rallied to support the residents of the affected address and scrub the fence clean within about an hour of the confronting discovery.
"We thank the police and those neighbours who helped on Saturday," Mr Lenzer said.
"Jewish people in Newcastle are always grateful for the support we have from the wider Newcastle community."
Mr Lenzer said there had been messages of support from the wider Jewish community and horrified Hunter residents in the wake of the graffiti.
The Hill is also home to Newcastle's synagogue.
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies acting chief executive Michael Gencher said there had been a spike in anti-Semitic acts across the state recently, including graffiti.
He said any instance was abhorrent and reminiscent of the 1930s, in the lead-up to the Holocaust.
The police investigation continues and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It comes after police were called in February to reports of a separate suspected hate crime at Maitland Jewish Cemetery which saw 10 headstones desecrated with spray-painted Nazi symbols.
Tensions have flared since the Hamas invasion of Israel last month, which sparked a strong response from Israel.
Thousands of people in both Gaza and Israel have been killed.
Meanwhile, a new law prohibiting vilification on the grounds of someone's religious belief, affiliation or activity came into effect on Sunday.
The Anti-Discrimination Act has been amended to make it unlawful to incite hatred, contempt for, or severe ridicule to a person or people by a public act, based on their religion.
