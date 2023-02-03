POLICE investigating a suspected Hunter hate crime are seeking public help to find those responsible for desecrating 10 headstones.
Port Stephens-Hunter police are investigating after officers were called to the cemetery on Louth Park Road at South Maitland on Tuesday.
In a statement police said they found the grave markers "had been spray-painted with a Nazi symbol".
The Newcastle Herald understands the symbol was applied with a stencil.
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark said the vandalism at the Maitland Jewish Ceremony, up a small rural laneway, went beyond merely defacing memorials.
"Vandalised Jewish gravestones were occurrences we witnessed in the Nazi era," he said.
"To see these vile displays on headstones and commemorations of loved ones that have passed is deeply distressing and concerning."
"Those that commit such cowardly acts should expect the full force of the law to come down on them."
Rabbi Yossi Rodal said the incident had sent ripples through the religious community in the Hunter.
"Shock and disbelief that in peaceful Newcastle this stuff comes here, and then just a sadness," he said.
While there had been a graffiti incident at the Tyrrell Street synagogue weeks ago, he said there had been no indication that a targeted attack may emerge.
"I think it's brought about a unity," he said. "I haven't noticed any uptick in any kind of antisemitism."
Rabbi Rodal said he would be happy to speak with those responsible "to show you where your hatred is coming from", adding he believed positivity was the best way to deal with such incidents.
"If it's just bored youth, I'd say think about your actions. There's people who have suffered horribly," he said.
"If it's hardcore antisemite types, I'd just say educate yourself.
Investigators established a crime scene and seized a number of items found at the site.
The items will be forensically examined, police said, and detectives are following a number of lines of inquiry.
Any members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact police on Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
The incident comes less than a month after NSW Police launched a campaign to halt similar incidents and increase reporting when they occur.
Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton, said hate crimes have a broader community effect than most other types of crime.
"The impact of a hate crimes and incidents are usually felt beyond just the immediate target - more often than not, it will extend to families, friends, and throughout communities," he said.
"We know there is a significant disparity between the number of hate crimes that occur and the number reported to police, with research telling us that less than 25 per cent of victims come forward.
"It is important for the community to report hate crimes and incidents, not only so victims can be supported and provided assistance, but also so there's a clearer picture of what's happening in our state, and importantly, prevent future crimes and disrupt escalating behaviours.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.