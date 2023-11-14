Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Chairman Peter Evans says Newcastle Show won't go without a fight

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 15 2023 - 4:30am
Newcastle Show chairman Peter Evans says his organisation is in the dark about plans for the Hunter Park redevelopment after the state government revealed last week that it planned to release a draft strategy for the precinct early next year.

