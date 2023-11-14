Newcastle Show chairman Peter Evans says his organisation is in the dark about plans for the Hunter Park redevelopment after the state government revealed last week that it planned to release a draft strategy for the precinct early next year.
Mr Evans has been a vocal critic of plans to replace the historic Newcastle Showground at Broadmeadow with apartment towers and parkland as part of the proposed sports, entertainment and residential redevelopment.
"I've had no consulting," he said.
"These guys from Sydney think they have all the answers, but they come into Newcastle and they destroy our city, which they did with the way they put in the light rail.
"And Honeysuckle's a disgrace as well.
"They just take as much money as they can out of our city."
The show has been running since 1902 under the auspices of Newcastle Agricultural Horticultural and Industrial Association.
"They have another thing coming if they think we're going to easily give up 120 years of Newcastle Show so they can put money into the Sydney coffers," Mr Evans said.
"Some of it's probably good stuff. The idea of improving the stadium and all that area there, I fully support that, but not destroying our showground."
The show is one of a handful of existing land users which will be affected by the redevelopment, including Broadmeadow Magic Football Club, Newcastle and District Tennis Association, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and Newcastle Harness Racing Club.
Magic club boss Steve Foteff told the Newcastle Herald last week that his club had not been consulted about Hunter Park since a meeting with Venues NSW representatives on August 12, 2022.
A Venues NSW master plan released last year suggested an 11,000-seat indoor entertainment centre next to Hunter Stadium should be the first stage of the redevelopment.
The Herald understands agencies involved in planning for Hunter Park met late last month to progress the precinct strategy, which covers nearby private and public land in Broadmeadow earmarked for housing.
