Few toys have a fanbase quite as passionate as LEGO fans, and about 1000 of them are expected to gather at Maitland Brickfest on Sunday to marvel at some very impressive builds.
From Duplo for the kids to extravagant Star Wars and Harry Potter themed builds for the adults, there will be something for everyone at the event, held at Maitland High School on Sunday, November 19 at 10am.
Hosted by Hunter LEGO group Rainbow Bricks, Brickfest will have 35 exhibitors with about 90 tables of displays, including LEGO sets and unique creations built from scratch.
There will be cosplayers dressed up as superheroes and princesses, and a raffle raising money for the Maitland Hospital Volunteers with LEGO prizes.
Rainbow Bricks event coordinator Kevin Evans said LEGO has such a broad appeal because it fosters creativity.
"It appeals to people of all ages," he said.
"It's the fact you can take those parts and then do whatever you want with it, you could give 100 parts to 10 different people, and they could all come up with 10 different things from the parts they've got.
"You can use your imagination to create pretty much anything you want, and then it's something the whole family can do together as well."
Tickets are available at trybooking.com/events/landing/1089608 for $10 per person over three-years-old, or $35 for a family pass (two adults and two children over three-years-old).
