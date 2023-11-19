Regions dropped in the huge pothole capital cities dodge

Of course, when we say 'transport infrastructure' in the regions we mean roads. Historically, the highways and arterial roads that traverse regions such as the Hunter have been built and maintained by partnerships between federal and state governments. Yet, as the report Potholes and Pitfalls by the policy think tank Grattan Institute reveals, about 75 per cent of Australia's roads are managed by local councils. On their websites I find that Lake Macquarie council is responsible for 1322 kilometres of local roads, and Cessnock council for 1157 kilometres. Newcastle, Singleton, Maitland, Dungog and Port Stephens councils each say they have 700 to 800 kilometres of local roads on their books. A typical capital city local government area, Grattan says, has barely half this responsibility.