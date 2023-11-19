Regions dropped in the huge pothole capital cities dodge

Newcastle Herald
Regional communities such as the Hunter dropped in the huge infrastructure pothole that capital cities are allowed to dodge

By Phillip O'Neill
November 20 2023 - 5:00am
Late last week the federal minister for infrastructure, Catherine King, announced new priorities for national transport spending. The list exposes a divided Australia. In our capital cities there is lavish spending on transport megaprojects - chiefly motorways and metros - in order to cope with the nation's relentless population growth. Away from the capital cities, however, funding for transport infrastructure is struggling.

