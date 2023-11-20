LIKE most Australians, Lyn Bowtell was captivated by the Matildas transformative journey into the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
So when the opportunity arose for the Greta-based Golden Guitar-winner to strike her own goal for women's sport, she nailed it with the precision of a Mary Fowler through ball.
On Monday Bowtell and her swiftly-recruited band of Emily A. Smith (guitar), Liam Kennedy-Clark (keys), Heather Price (bass) and Cole Bussey (drums) recorded a new version of INXS classic Never Tear Us Apart for the Newcastle Jets women's team.
The song will be unveiled online shortly, before its played at the Jets next home game on December 10 against Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground.
Never Tear Us Apart, which was written by the late Michael Hutchence and Andrew Farriss for INXS' chart-topping 1987 album Kick, has been the Jets men's side's official team song since their 2007-08 championships victory.
It was overwhelmingly chosen through a fans poll on the newcastlefootball.net website.
However with women's soccer growing exponentially due to the Matildas success, the Jets believed the time was right to give the song a feminine make-over.
"Women's sport doesn't get the money and recognition it deserves," Bowtell said moments after recording Never Tear Us Apart.
"Those women put their bodies on the line. I feel like I can support them and make them feel good when they're going out by having their own version of the song.
"My 14-year-old self feels like she got picked for the team today."
Bowtell is best known for her country albums Wiser and Heart Of Sorrow, but enjoyed the chance to "let my hair down" and celebrate an "epic" Australian rock anthem.
She even had the endorsement of Never Tear Us Apart co-writer Andrew Farriss and was wearing a hummingbird necklace gifted to her by the INXS keyboardist.
Bowtell also sees the song as an opportunity mend the riff between some elements of the music and sports communities, which opened up during the pandemic.
Many entertainers were angered by what they perceived was preferential treatment given to sporting organisations like the NRL, AFL and A-Leagues during COVID-19 lockdowns from various levels of government, while the music industry was effectively shutdown.
"Art and sport shouldn't compete and it's always been part of the game to have great half-time entertainment, to have a great song to boost what's happening on the field," she said.
"There has been that whole thing with music and sport not being mates. During COVID it was tough and that divide was really evident and became quite obvious, if you haven't noticed it before."
Bowtell hopes to perform Never Tear Us Apart live at a Jets home game during the summer.
