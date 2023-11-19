Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police discover drugs, cash in man's car at Argenton, Lake Macquarie

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 20 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were conducting random breath testing at Lake Macquarie. File picture
Police were conducting random breath testing at Lake Macquarie. File picture

"MAGIC mushrooms" were allegedly discovered inside a car which police said had tried to avoid a random breath testing site at Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.