"MAGIC mushrooms" were allegedly discovered inside a car which police said had tried to avoid a random breath testing site at Lake Macquarie.
Police were conducting stationary roadside testing at Lake Road in Argenton about 11.30pm on Saturday when a grey Mitsubishi Lancer caught their attention.
Police said the man behind the wheel tried to avoid the site by turning into the driveway of a nearby business.
Officers spoke to the 20-year-old man and it was revealed he was disqualified from driving, police allege.
A search of the car then uncovered "several prohibited drugs", including cannabis and more than 132 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms - a "large amount" of what's commonly known as magic mushrooms, police said.
Officers also allege cash was found.
The man was charged with driving disqualified, two country of drug supply, possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance, and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
The man spent the night behind bars before fronting Newcastle Local Court on Sunday for an out-of-sessions mention.
