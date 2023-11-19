Newcastle Herald
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Tszyu defends plan to walk out second for Newcastle fight

MM
By Max McKinney
November 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nikita Tszyu says he has no qualms about going against tradition by walking out last for his fight against Dylan Biggs in Newcastle on Wednesday night, an act usually afforded to the reigning title holder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.