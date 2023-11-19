Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Christmas hampers: Newcastle, Hunter charities struggling to meet growing demand

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff's Survivor's R Us founder Maria Martin said she's seeing more struggling families. Picture by Simone De Peak
Cardiff's Survivor's R Us founder Maria Martin said she's seeing more struggling families. Picture by Simone De Peak

SPREADING Christmas spirit has been a struggle for community organisations overwhelmed with vulnerable people in desperate need of help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.