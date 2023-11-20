Hundreds of climate activists plan to create a mini tent city at Camp Shortland later this week as part of the weekend's Newcastle protests.
The three day event is expected to attract 3000 participants, with half expected to be visitors to the city.
Some of the visitors will be billeted, while the remainder plan to set up camp adjacent to the harbour.
City of Newcastle and Transport for NSW control separate parts of Camp Shortand.
Blockade organiser Rising Tide has applied to NSW Police for permission to use the Transport for NSW controlled area of the land as part of the wider protest activity.
"We expect to have (Form 1) approval on Tuesday," group spokesman Zack Schofield said on Monday.
"The Form 1 approval process means that protest action is allowed to go forward and the camp is considered part of that protest for the purposes of safety and accommodation."
Mr Schofield said the group planned to create between 500 to 600 three metre camp sites on the land.
Rising Tide has also applied to City of Newcastle to use the remaining part of Camp Shortland to erect marquees for safety, food and briefings.
A City of Newcastle spokeswoman said the application was being assessed.
"Any licence issued by City of Newcastle only applies to activities happening within council land, and does not apply to Transport for NSW or Port of Newcastle land," a spokeswoman said.
"City of Newcastle regularly authorises events on public land such as the recent Newcastle Triathlon and Newcastle Williamtown Air Show, which both had licences to hold activities in that area of the city."
She said the council supported people exercising their right to peacefully protest, however, it did not support protest activity in Newcastle Harbour, in line with state government legislation.
"City of Newcastle has a long held commitment to the environment, sustainability and leading the community to take collective action to overcome the challenges of climate change," the spokeswoman said.
"This includes formally declaring a climate emergency and committing to the Paris Agreement, actively participating in a number of global initiatives to progress climate action, including the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy and ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, and joining with councils around Australia in taking the Cities Race to Zero and Cities Race to Resilience pledges."
