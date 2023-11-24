Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Opinion

Tarnya Davis | Why the luxury of doing nothing is priceless

By Tarnya Davis
November 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Tarnya Davis
Tarnya Davis

We often believe that achieving more will bring us happiness. However, we rarely savour the satisfaction of completing a task before our minds shift to the next item on our never-ending agenda. We have little tolerance for laziness. Our lists keep growing, and we're quick to add more tasks, especially when they appear to be dwindling. Even breaks become opportunities for additional work.

