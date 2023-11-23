Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Comment/Columnists

It's doable for the NSW government: we should have a Cessnock rail service

By Bradley Perrett
November 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's doable for the NSW government: we should have a Cessnock rail service
It's doable for the NSW government: we should have a Cessnock rail service

Big infrastructure opportunities don't get much cheaper than this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.