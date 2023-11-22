Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Tszyu set for Las Vegas, but will he fight in Newcastle again?

MM
By Max McKinney
November 23 2023 - 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nikita Tszyu's next fight will likely be in Las Vegas but his promoter George Rose can't wait to get the rising star back in Newcastle again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.