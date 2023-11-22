Tszyu set for Las Vegas, but will he fight in Newcastle again?

Nikita Tszyu's next fight will likely be in Las Vegas but his promoter George Rose can't wait to get the rising star back in Newcastle again.
Tszyu claimed the Australian super welter-weight title with a fifth-round TKO triumph over Queenslander Dylan Biggs on Wednesday night.
It was Tszyu's eighth consecutive victory and raised the 25-year-old's profile once again while extending his family's unbeaten run in Newcastle to 12 wins.
Having risen to the heights of his division nationally, Tszyu will now be billed on a huge card headlined by his brother Tim when the NRL is on in Las Vegas in March.
Glen Jennings, the Tszyus' manager, said Nikita would fight at the event as a "reward" but had plenty left to achieve before becoming a regular overseas fighter.
"It's not a strategic move for Nikita, it's just another numbered fight," Jennings said.
"Nikita, we hope, gets on that card, but it will be against a challenger that's right for the time.
"We've still got a long way to go with Nikita.
"We're still four fights away from him coming out of his rookie period. We're not rushing him.
"We're just giving him a step up each time, and Dylan Biggs was one of the bigger steps and ... a good one to take."
Tszyu got knocked down 40 seconds in but overcame the fall to dominate 21-year-old Biggs by round four.
Biggs held his own in the early rounds but copped a beating in the fourth, surviving more than a minute of constant punches.
Tszyu unleashed again in round five and with 15 seconds to go put Biggs down in the corner before the referee called it off.
"I had to compose myself a little bit more, I was a little bit rattled in that fight," Tszyu admitted.
"I felt a weakness in his core, his upper body and I felt like I could push him around a little bit when we got in close.
"But there was never a thought that I was stronger than him, I can destroy him physically, I was always just trying to catch him as he was trying to catch me."
Biggs, who broke his left wrist, won plenty of admirers for his efforts and enjoyed support despite Newcastle's affinity for Tszyu.
Tszyu lapped up what was his third victory in Newcastle, telling the crowd Novocastrians are the most supportive fans.
Rose said while Vegas was the likely next stop, Tszyu would "absolutely" fight again in Newcastle.
"Nikita is frothing for it. He loved it," Rose told the Newcastle Herald.
"Sydney's home, but the vibe that they get here, it is a Tszyu-castle vibe.
"There's a second-home feel about it, and partially because Glen - a very close person to them - is Newcastle-based, but also because they're undefeated.
"Every time they've come here, it's been a great fight night. And their performances in the ring give them every right to have people loving them when they come to town.
"Absolutely, we'd love to bring Nikita back here."
