Newcastle Jets striker Archie Goodwin on track for derby comeback

Teenage striker Archie Goodwin appears likely to make his return from back surgeries off the bench in the F3 Derby against the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Saturday.
The 19-year-old has had two operations this year on a disc problem which has restricted the exciting talent to 24 A-League games since his debut in February 2021.
The homegrown product has not played since coming off the bench in the Jets' Australia Cup play-off win over Melbourne Victory in Darwin in July.
Coach Rob Stanton said Goodwin had been back in full training for the past month and was on track for a return to the squad for the round five match at Central Coast Stadium.
His comeback will boost a Jets line-up returning from a week off following their first first league win of the season, a 1-0 result over Western United.
"We think he's almost ready to be able to be a sub," Stanton said.
"He's not ready to start, but maybe off the bench. That's what we are building him up to because the back injury has been serious and he's got to keep doing it slowly. But we've got him to the point where he should be available for selection.
"The boys have done really well but he's definitely in for selection and there's a good chance he'll be in the squad.
"We just need to see where we have to make some changes, if we do that. But it's hard when you have a team that's won and done well."
Stanton said training games during the international break had helped the Jets get Goodwin ready.
"He's in good shape," he said. "We've got him probably the strongest and most resilient he's been for a while.
"We still err on the side of caution, because we want to make sure he's good to go. But we think he's in a good space at the moment.
"We've changed the way he prepares and the way he trains. He's on a different program at times, with loadings and things like that, to keep him in a safe range and get him in a position where's able to contribute and play.
"That's the work of high performance and I'm really happy with it. They've put a good plan in place and I think we'll get the benefit of that.
"The type of problem he has, it can go at any time, so that's why we have been really concerned with how much we ask him to do."
The coach was excited for Goodwin's return and said "we need him."
"He gives us a really good change-up to the team," he said.
"He gives us a lot of energy and a release for our two No.9s, who have been working really hard. It puts a strain on them when he's not available. We need that balance in our squad.
"We saw that in Darwin, he was very exciting when he came on and that's what we will look to get from him.
"When he comes on, I think he fans will get behind him and it will be exciting."
Defenders Lucas Mauragis and Mark Natta are set to return on Thursday morning from an Olyroos tour featuring friendlies against host nations Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Stanton was hopeful they would be fit to face Mariners.
"They played the first friendly and did really well by all accounts, so they were then rested, which is good," he said.
"They shared the load among the players.
"They should be OK, but we'll have to determine that when they get back."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.