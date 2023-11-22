Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Newcastle Jets striker Archie Goodwin on track for derby comeback

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
Archie Goodwin. Picture by Marina Neil
Teenage striker Archie Goodwin appears likely to make his return from back surgeries off the bench in the F3 Derby against the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Saturday.

