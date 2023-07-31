NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton has tabled an offer to a European defender and expects a response in the next 24 hours.
Stanton has two places left on the roster. Priority is signing an experienced centreback, who can bring leadership and direction.
"I know where we need to strengthen," Stanton said. "I have a contract out to a foreign player. If that doesn't work, I have another contract ready to send to another player.
"The certain qualities we are looking for, this guy has. It is a matter of if he accepts. It could be in the next day. I am not going to wait too long to pounce on the next guy. I know what I want and I have found a couple."
Mark Natta and Phillip Cancar combined in the heart of defence in the win over Melbourne Victory on penalties in the Australia Cup qualifier in Darwin a fortnight ago.
Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson is also in the mix.
The Jets take on Sydney FC in a friendly in Sydney on Sunday, which is a final hit out ahead of the Australia Cup round-of-32 match against Brisbane Roar on August 14.
In a blow, Archie Goodwin will miss the knockout clash after a recurrence of spasms in his lower back.
The 18-year-old had surgery in May and had been flying, highlighted by a match-turning performance against Victory.
"Archie has seen a specialist who has recommended that we reduce his training loads and take a more conservative approach," Stanton said.
"I'm not hopeful that he will play in the Cup. I'm disappointed because I thought he changed the game for us in Darwin. But it is the best course of action for him. If it means come round one, he is ready to go, I would rather that."
Creative spark, Reno Piscopo is also in doubt for the Roar game with a calf issue.
"Reno got a kick and then pulled up tightness in his calves," Stanton said. "You want those guys available for 26 rounds. Whatever I have to do until then, I will do."
Stanton will invite Weston duo Yuta Konagaya and Aaron Niyonkuru, as well as Sutherland teenage sensation Oliver Randazzo back in to train later in the pre-season after the trio impressed in an intra-club game on Saturday.
"The two boys from Weston did really well," Stanton said. "I knew Oliver was a real talent. I will bring them in again and there are a couple of other boys I want to look at as well. If we need an injury replacement or an opportunity pops up, if they have been in the environment, they have the best chance of hitting the ground running.
"We tried to get Braedyn Crowley in but he had an injury. I want to have a look at him. He is a striker and I'm keen to see how he goes in this environment."
Midfielder Antonee Burke-Gilroy is also training with the Jets, but is not in the frame for a contract at this point.
"He has left Perth Glory and I found out through his agent Terry McFlynn, that he was training on his own in Newcastle," Stanton said. "He is more a wide player and we are well covered in his position.
"We are trying to help him out and he is helping us out. There have been some enquires from abroad about him.
"If an opportunity comes, at least he is ready with some data for clubs to see. He is not going somewhere unprepared. He is a Newcastle boy and if we can help, we will. I think it is a good thing.
"Guys like him have come in with a great attitude. Again if something pops up with us, we know he is ready to go because he has been under the eye of our high performance team."
