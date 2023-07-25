ARCHIE Goodwin is in a good place - physically and mentally.
The teenage sensation scored a goal - and was robbed of a second - in the Jets' win over Melbourne Victory on penalties in the Australia Cup qualifier in Darwin last week.
"I have got through eight weeks of unrestricted, hard core work," Goodwin said. "I'm in a good place and things are looking positive. My head is clear now and everything is good."
That wasn't the case for a large chunk of last season.
A torn groin he sustained playing for the Young Soceroos was followed by a bulging disc in his lower back.
The result was a disrupted campaign in which Goodwin made just eight appearances.
"It was frustrating," Goodwin said. " I'm young, I'm enthusiastic and I want to play. It got to a point where I was kind of lost. Now everything is panning out the way it should be.
"I had a bulging disc in my L4 and L5 and it was sending shooting pain down my leg."
Goodwin had a discectomy in May, where the discs were shaved to release pressure on the nerves.
"I really ripped in during the off-season to make sure I was fit for the Australia Cup qualifier," he said. "That was my aim. To get back and play some solid minutes. To cap it off with a goal - should have been two - I was pretty happy.
"I feel like I am in a place now where I can handle all the training loads. My body is in the best place it has been in probably three or four years."
New coach Rob Stanton is mindful of Goodwin's injury history and will not push the 18-year-old too hard, too early.
"There has been lot of encouragement from Rob," Goodwin said. "I have had a few chats with him and he is really positive about this season.
"We are playing with two nines this year. It's about getting myself into scoring situations. That is the main thing."
The Jets will play a friendly against Sydney FC before meeting Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup round of 32 at Maitland Sportsground on August 14.
"Having a Cup run in the pre-season would be unbelievable," Goodwin said. "It keeps us playing competitive games. If we are buzzing from the Cup, hopefully winning the Cup, then we are going into the season on a high.
"We have to work hard and improve on pretty much everything. Against Victory, we had a lot of box entries and need to make more of those opportunities."
Goodwin is also doing extras to ensure his body remains sound.
"The gym is a big thing for me," he said. 'I'm trying to strengthen my core and set myself up to be stable on the field.
"My legs feel I'm amazing. There is no tape on my knees. I'm not sitting in the physio room for 30 minutes every morning and I'm getting through the conditioning sessions.
"My body is in a great place and my head is in a great place."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
