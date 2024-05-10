Sleeping woman saved by alarm as 'intense fire' engulfed home

A WOMAN managed to flee her burning home safely after a fire alarm woke her in the early hours of the morning.
Newcastle firefighters were backed by specialist resources as they responded to urgent calls of a house fire on Bennett Street at Hamilton just after 2am on Friday.
Crews donning breathing apparatus battled the fierce blaze as it engulfed the single-storey home and destroyed it.
The flames leapt to a neighbouring home, spreading its trail of destruction, according to Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).
It was a long night for firefighters from brigades across Newcastle - as well as HAZMAT, rescue and aerial platform squads - as they got the upper hand on the fire only for it to reignite at about 7am.
FRNSW Newcastle Zone Commander Brian Smart said the housefire could have ended in tragedy, with one woman at home in bed at the time.
She was woken by a smoke alarm and managed to escape the intense blaze.
"It appears the woman was asleep when the flames broke out, " Superintendent Smart said.
"You can't smell when you're asleep ... a working smoke alarm can rouse you from your slumber though and give you a chance to escape.
"That's what's happened in this case, the occupant of this home is alive because her alarm was in working order."
Superintendent Smart said it was a timely reminder for everyone to test their smoke alarms as winter approached, to make sure their loved ones were protected during heater and fireplace season.
"If your alarm's not working, get it fixed or replaced immediately...don't put it off," he said.
Concerned Hunter residents can book a Home Fire Safety Visit online.
"Your local crew will inspect your home and install a 10-year smoke alarm free of charge if necessary," Superintendent Smart said.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
