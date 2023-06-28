NEW Jets coach Rob Stanton has big plans for Archie Goodwin - and the teenage sensation could be unleashed as early as the Australia Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin on July 17.
Stanton took the reins on Tuesday and has less than three weeks to prepare a side to take on the Victorians for a place in the main draw of the national knockout competition.
Given the short lead in, Stanton expects to field a number of emerging players, some of whom have been involved in the National Premier League.
"We have to fast track the progression of the team, which can be risky at times," Stanton said. "That may mean an opportunity for youth in that game. The high performance team will give me the info on that. We have to condition them to be able to play without getting injured. It is a balancing act."
Goodwin has resumed training after minor surgery on his back in May.
One of the discs in his lower back had been impacting on a nerve and causing discomfort which limited his ability to train last season.
Stanton will not take any risks with Goodwin but said he could play off the bench in Darwin.
"If we can get him on the pitch and ready, I'm excited to see him," Stanton said.
Stanton was the assistant coach at Sydney FC when Goodwin stunned the Sky Blues with a double in the 2021-22 season - becoming the youngest player in A-League history to net a brace.
"He hurt Sydney a couple of years ago with a couple of nice goals," Stanton said. "That stung at the time. I was impressed. He showed he was fearless in front of goal. He knew where it was and went straight for it.
"He is a talent. He is still going through the transformation of getting his body 100 per cent, which is really important. I know [former coach] Arthur Papas had concerns about that.
"I see a lot pf players, who if they have a big year, it could be a launch pad for their future. That is exciting."
The Jets have filled 20 places on the roster and all are on deck training.
A number of the younger players have been active in the off-season.
Lucas Mauragis was part of the Olyroos squad which collected a bronze medal at the prestigious Maurice Revello tournament in France earlier this month.
Lachie Bayliss, who has returned to the Jets on a scholarship deal, was the leading goal-scorer for the Central Mariners in the NSW NPL 1 competition.
Clayton Taylor has also been a regular in the NSW NPL for Sydney FC.
"It is important that we work hard together as a unit," Stanton said. The first game will be difficult. Physically it will be a challenge. Then we can build layers on top of that to be more exciting.
"Over time we will build into, playing exciting football and being a team that is hard to beat.
"There are a lot of players there with a good amount of games at a good age. They are getting to that point where success can happen for them."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
