Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer, 2023: Damian Zane to guide Jets during search for new coach

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets youth team coach Damian Zane will take the first team squad when they assemble for pre-season training on Monday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle Jets youth team coach Damian Zane will take the first team squad when they assemble for pre-season training on Monday. Picture by Simone De Peak

DAMIAN Zane will act as caretaker coach when the Newcastle Jets assemble for pre-season training on Monday but appears unlikely to get the job full-time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.