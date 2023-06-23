DAMIAN Zane will act as caretaker coach when the Newcastle Jets assemble for pre-season training on Monday but appears unlikely to get the job full-time.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske is meeting with the club's owners this weekend to discuss a short list of candidates to replace Arthur Papas, who resigned on Monday.
"We have looked at all the candidates and ranked them in terms of how they fit against our criteria," Mattiske said.
"There are a small group who sit at the top of that list who will be presented to the board for a clear direction on how we close the process."
Zane is understood to be among more than 30 hopefuls to have expressed an interest in the position.
However, the Jets youth team boss does not have a Pro-Licence - or is in the process of obtaining one - which is a requirement to coach an A-League side.
The Newcastle Herald understands that former Jets captain Ruben Zadkovich, Sydney FC assistant Robbie Stanton, former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic, ex Brisbane Roar boss Warren Moon and former Socceroo Scott McDonald are among the leading candidates.
Zane is highly regarded and will get an opportunity to work with the first team until a head coach is appointed.
Players were informed on Friday that Zane, goalkeeping coach Chris Bowling and the club's strength and conditioning staff will oversee field sessions from Monday.
Academy technical director Gary van Egmond will also be involved.
Mattiske was confident that a new coach will be in place well ahead of the Australia Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin on July 17.
"We have to get the right person, that is paramount," Mattiske said. "But there is an absolute focus on getting a coach in place to contribute strongly with preparations for the Australia Cup game on July 17."
As well as the Australia Cup game, the Jets have four places to fill on their playing roster.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.