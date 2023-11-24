New apartment buildings planned for Brunker Road, Tudor Street

Yet another Brunker Road apartment complex is on the horizon after developers lodged plans for a five-storey building with 29 units on the booming residential strip.
The proposed "Agora" building is on three adjoining house blocks next door to the new Ivy apartment building and two blocks from a planned nine-storey redevelopment of the Premier Hotel.
Brunker Road is a priority housing growth corridor in the NSW Department of Planning's Greater Newcastle Metropolitan Plan.
The latest proposal follows two other Brunker Road apartment projects lodged recently with Newcastle council, a 72-unit development on the Ansteys Healthcare site and a 27-unit building near the Nineways.
The Newcastle Herald reported in June that the building boom on Brunker Road had reached 500 completed or planned apartments in the past 10 years.
That number is now close to 600 after the Premier and Agora development applications.
Tudor Street, a housing growth corridor with relatively untapped potential, has also attracted developer interest in the form a new application for a four-storey apartment building on one of the strip's many car yard sites.
The proposed building at 107 Tudor Street, next door to the Greater Bank building, contains six three-bedroom apartments across three floors above a ground-floor common lounge and meeting space for residents working from home.
The development is near Beaumont Street in the only section of Tudor Street to have attracted a cluster of multi-level apartment projects.
A 2020 Transport for NSW business case for extending the light rail line said Tudor Street was the most suitable route for a new line linking Newcastle Interchange with John Hunter Hospital.
