Newcastle Herald
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Local Government

Developer promises council $22.6m if major housing estate goes ahead

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 27 2023 - 8:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed layout of Stage 5 of the development in Lake Macquarie.
The proposed layout of Stage 5 of the development in Lake Macquarie.

NEWCASTLE councillors are angling for joint ownership of any future public amenities promised to Lake Macquarie council if Stage 5 of a major housing estate at Cameron Park goes ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help