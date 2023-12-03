Hunter coal's last chapters being written, but blank pages remain

The chapter on Glencore's manoeuvrings has many blank pages, many things are possible. Glencore is reluctant to give up on coal in the Hunter like Rio Tinto and BHP have done. But its 11 Hunter and mid-west coal mines stare down their final years under new custodianship, a standalone coal company, a company unlikely to be able to raise commercial debt, a cash business dependent on siloing the returns from the good days to get it through the times when prices fall. What pressure will build on workers and suppliers to give more for less? Are environmental rehabilitation plans threatened? What are the chances of a mid-night lock-and-chain around the front gate?

