Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cardiff Heights property smashes suburb record

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated December 8 2023 - 9:41am, first published December 5 2023 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The three-tier pool at 47 Cockburns Lane in Cardiff Heights which has sold for a suburb record. Picture supplied
The three-tier pool at 47 Cockburns Lane in Cardiff Heights which has sold for a suburb record. Picture supplied

A PRIVATE acreage with a three-tier resort-style pool has smashed the suburb record in Cardiff Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.