A PRIVATE acreage with a three-tier resort-style pool has smashed the suburb record in Cardiff Heights.
Set on 4.5 acres, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 47 Cockburns Lane fetched the highest price paid for a residential property in the suburb.
The price was undisclosed, however, the property was listed with a guide of $3.7 million to $4 million and the sale "smashed the suburb record out of the park", according to Harcourts Newcastle listing agent Tess Fearon.
The result topped the previous Cardiff Heights residential record of $2.8 million set in December 2020 following the sale of golf legend Jack Newton's acreage home, Augusta, on Wallsend Road.
Ms Fearon said the property attracted 47 groups through the home during the campaign.
"We had interest from all over which was really interesting," Ms Feardon said.
"It was very varied, we had people from Bowral and the Southern Highlands and a lot of people from Merewether looking at it."
Built by the sellers 17 years ago, one of the property's key features was the three-tier swimming pool which had a lagoon-style design, including a rock feature that doubled as a waterfall.
There was also a separate solar-heated spa in a private courtyard off the master bedroom.
The area was designed with entertaining in mind, with a large pavilion positioned next to the pool that had a built-in barbecue and kitchen.
"The feedback from buyers was that most didn't know about this little hidden gem of Cockburns Lane existed," she said.
"They were all very surprised, even locals who grew up in the area didn't know it was there.
"Overall, it was the land size that buyers were chasing and when they came to inspect the property they did not expect what they saw."
Set on 4.5 acres and surrounded by landscaped gardens and expansive lawns, the house included five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas including an open-plan living and dining area, a separate lounge room and an enclosed outdoor room.
The home was fully automated and for movie nights, there was a large media room complete with a 120-inch screen and projector.
Acreage properties are not uncommon in Cardiff Heights.
The suburb has many large residential blocks, including the largest at 287 Wallsend Road, which sits on just over 13 acres of land and sold for $1.4 million in 2018.
Another of the suburb's largest acreages includes a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on almost six acres at 267 Wallsend Road, which sold for $2.2 million in March 2022.
The median house value in Cardiff Heights is $777,000, according to CoreLogic.
