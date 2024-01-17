Ecotourism boost: check out the plans for the Hexham Swamp trail

The future of Hexham Swamp features a path that will take people closer to nature and open up ecotourism opportunities, advocates say.
The shared path, for cyclists and walkers, will run from Shortland to Tarro, along the western side of Hunter Wetlands National Park.
It will run along land that housed an old Hunter Water pipeline that was built in 1923, but later removed.
A second section of the path will run from Hexham to Minmi, along part of the old railway.
Richmond Vale Rail Trail supporters' group vice president Terry Lewin said this section "goes back to the 1850s and 1860s".
"That was all private coal line. The trail will enable people to explore that area in ways they never have," Mr Lewin said.
"You'll be able to ride through there and get a mixture of information about wetlands and rail, mining and Indigenous history.
"Every few hundred metres, there will be a section where people can observe the wetlands."
A 13-kilometre Newcastle section was approved by the Hunter and Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel in 2021.
However, a 2.7-kilometre section at Shortland that runs through the wetlands, on disturbed land, is yet to be approved.
It falls under the Hunter Wetlands National Park plan of management.
The plan states that the Nationals Parks and Wildlife Service "will support the development" of the Shortland and Minmi routes.
Mr Lewin said the wetlands part of the trail "goes over land that is already disturbed".
"That's the critical bit," Mr Lewin said.
Horses, dogs and any other domestic animals will not be allowed on the track.
Mr Lewin said people could combine a cycling trip with the experience of going to the nearby Hunter Wetlands Centre at Shortland.
"You'll be able to learn about the wetlands and experience them," he said.
It's a RAMSAR-listed wetland. This type of wetland is considered rare or unique and important for conserving biological diversity.
"The only people that can go in there at the moment are either the National Parks and Wildlife Service because they use that corridor, and the Hunter Bird Observers Club," Mr Lewin said.
Hunter tourism entrepreneur Will Creedon said there had been a major consumer shift "around ecotourism, wellbeing and nature".
"It's one of the fastest growing areas in tourism," Mr Creedon said.
He said the transformation of Hexham Swamp's environment meant "we're very relevant to that segment" for local and global tourists.
"Anything to do with nature has a calming influence on people. It also brings out the ability to connect family and friends."
Mr Creedon, a former Tourism Hunter chairman, said the swamp's restoration showed "an evolution of our thinking".
He said protecting the area would ensure its future.
"We can repurpose existing space and geography into something uniquely different and beautiful," he said.
The pursuit of the trail showed "the human spirit of perseverance and determination".
"This has been going on for a long time. I know volunteers who have dedicated decades to this. They have a vision to complete it."
The two trails in the Hexham Swamp area will be the "coastal wetlands part" of the 32-kilometre rail trail, which begins in Kurri Kurri.
This will be part of a 100-kilometre cycle trail dubbed "Shiraz to Shore", which includes plans for a Cessnock/Hunter Valley loop.
The shared pathway will provide a link for cyclists between Kurri Kurri, Tarro, Minmi and Shortland without having to ride on busy highways.
The route passes through old railway tunnels and over bridges, as well as alongside wildlife habitat.
Cessnock City Council has approved its part of the rail trail.
The project traverses Newcastle and Cessnock local government areas and a small part of Lake Macquarie.
Mr Lewin said the rail trail was "one element in a Hunter cycle tourism strategy" that councils were jointly developing for the region.
