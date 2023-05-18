Next section of major rail cycleway receives approval

Newcastle Herald
Cessnock council approves Richmond Vale Rail Trail western section

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
Cessnock council has given the tick of approval to its part of the Richmond Vale Rail Trail in what supporters describe as "an important milestone" for the project.

