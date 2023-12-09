Newcastle Herald
Hickson Street tops list of most expensive streets in Newcastle

Updated December 15 2023 - 8:26am, first published December 10 2023 - 7:48am
The beachside suburb of Merewether has dominated a list of the top 10 most expensive streets in Newcastle compiled by Ray White Group. File picture
HICKSON Street in Merewether has topped a list of the most expensive streets in Newcastle.

