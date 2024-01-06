How Hexham's bountiful wetlands became a wasteland

A survey of vegetation changes between 1966 and 2005 found the area of mangroves had reduced from 180 hectares to 11 hectares, saltmarsh had reduced from 681 hectares to 58 hectares, tidal mudflats and shallow ponds had reduced from 59 hectares to 1 hectare and the freshwater reed Phragmites australis had expanded in range from 170 hectares to over 1005 hectares.