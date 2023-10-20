Historic suburban secrets: going loco over Howley's Junction

Looking at the area today, a newcomer might never guess how much it's been redeveloped. Only the war memorial at The Junction traffic lights seems unchanged. The rail track is long gone. The once landmark Hunter/Star theatre has been demolished as has the Junction Fiveways garage that stood next door for 53 years since 1936. No trace survives of the narrow coal railway that once ran between the two sites, then down through Cooks Hill, and across Civic Park to the waterfront.