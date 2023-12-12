Garbage truck catches on fire and dumps load

A GARBAGE truck caught on fire and had to dump its load on the side of the road near Mayfield West.
Emergency services were called to Industrial Drive near Steel River Boulevard and Werribi Street on Tuesday, December 12 at about 11.55am to reports of the alight vehicle.
A Fire Rescue NSW (FRNSW) spokesperson said its large pile of rubbish is on fire near Stevenson Park, with five crews on site attempting to douse the blaze.
"Garbage trucks have this technology that allows it to release the rubbish if it thinks it's on fire. It makes a huge mess but it saves the truck," the FRNSW spokesperson said.
There is a sixth FRNSW crew on its way to assist and there are three crews on hose lines wearing breathing apparatus.
The spokesperson said the trucks had run out of water hence the need for a number of resources alerted to the scene and they plan to be there for "a couple of hours".
Heavy traffic conditions are being experienced with one of two westbound lanes closed.
Motorists are advised to prepare to merge, exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Other emergency services including NSW Police and Transport for NSW are on scene.
