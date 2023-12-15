Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Crucial' evidence ignored in Scott Neylon letter-writing investigation

Donna Page
By Donna Page
December 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letter writer Scott Neylon and his best mate City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.
Letter writer Scott Neylon and his best mate City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.

THE aim of the Scott Neylon letter-writing investigation appeared relatively simple.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.