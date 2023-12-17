Newcastle Herald
Coalfields fire's toll revealed as crews gain the upper hand

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated December 17 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:09am
NSW Rural Fire Service staging area. Picture by Selwyn Cox
FIREFIGHTERS continue to patrol the Hunter bushfire which has burned through more than 850 hectares and destroyed five homes.

